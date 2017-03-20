Early Lead Slips Away As Omaha Falls to SDSU

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha baseball team dropped its weekend finale to South Dakota State Sunday afternoon, falling 13-4 at Seymour Smith Park.

Bryce Hanson (2-0) earned the win in relief for SDSU, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings with no hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Senior right-hander Shane Meltz (0-2) took the loss, surrendering three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

Sophomore Jack Kalina (2-for-2, one run) and redshirt freshman Andrew Hall (2-for-2, one RBI) each had multi-hit performances off the bench.

SDSU totaled 16 hits for the day, led by three apiece from Luke Ringhofer (3-for-5, two runs, one RBI) and Newt Johnson (3-for-6, three runs).

Omaha jumped out to an early lead with a three-run, four-hit bottom of the first inning. Freshman Cole Thibodeau singled to second and senior Sam Palensky walked to put two men on, and two batters later, sophomore Parker Smejkal singled up the middle to score Thibodeau. Junior Cole Patterson later delivered a triple to the gap in right center that drove in Palensky, and sophomore Nate Mallott followed with an RBI single to center to score Patterson for a 3-0 edge.

The Mavericks’ lead held until the top of the fourth, when SDSU used three hits and an error to tie it. Skyler Wenninger’s two-run double down the left field line capped the Jacks’ scoring, stalling the game at 3-3.

SDSU then broke it open in the sixth, as it capitalized with eight hits and an error to plate eight runs for an 11-3 advantage.

Omaha got a run back in the eighth when Kalina doubled to left and later came across with Hall’s RBI single to short that made it 11-4. But the Jacks added two more runs on three hits in the top of the ninth for a final score of 13-4.

The Mavericks are now 2-17 (0-3 Summit League), while the Jackrabbits improve to 9-7 (3-0).

Omaha returns to the road this week, visiting Kansas State on Tuesday, March 21. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium,