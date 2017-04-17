Doocy Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa softball freshman Allison Doocy has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Monday. Doocy is the first Hawkeye to receive this honor since Megan Blank on April 9, 2012.

This is Iowa’s first Big Ten weekly honor since 2014 (Kayla Massey, March 31).

“ Allison Doocy had a really nice week,” said UI head coach Marla Looper . “She gave the team her best effort every time she was on the field. She made adjustments as the week went on to allow herself to get sharper.

Doocy amassed a 3-1 record and a 0.78 ERA during the week. She was one shy of a career-high with eight strikeouts as she led the team to a win over Northern Iowa on Tuesday before throwing a career-high 10 strikeouts in a one-hit shutout victory over Rutgers on Friday.

“I’m proud of how she’s a freshman but is playing like a veteran, and this week showed some of that,” said Looper. “Part of that is the success she is having, but she also believes in her ability. Even when she’s not as sharp as she has the ability to be, she’s still getting people out and letting her defense play behind her.”

Overall, Doocy threw 28 strikeouts in 27.0 innings pitched. The Ankeny, Iowa, native just allowed six walks and three earned runs.

Iowa takes the field again Tuesday as it hosts Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series foe Iowa State in a 6 p.m. (CT) matchup at Pearl Field.