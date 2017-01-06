Dlouhy signs with Midland

(Click Link Above to Listen to Jeff Axtell’s Interview with Liz Dlouhy)

Tekamah-Herman Volleyball’s Liz Dlouhy signed a letter of intent with Midland last month. Dlouhy says she wasn’t even looking at Midland to begin with.

“Yeah it’s crazy like I didn’t even know I was going to go to a college in-state cause most of the colleges I was actually looking at were out of state. Pretty decent like ways away. So when I found out I went to their college, I loved it. I loved the coach, I loved the people there. And they just happened to be doing well in their season, and that makes it 10 times better.”

Dlouhy was also looking at St. Benedictine in Kansas, and the Oxford School in Missouri.

She says she hopes she made an impact on her High School teammates.

“I’m just going to miss them. Like the teams that I’ve been on from freshman to senior year. Like especially the older people I miss them the most. But the people that I put some sort of like effect on. I hope that I did. Gave them motivation to keep doing better and working at it, cause we’re small, but we have a lot of talent on our team.”

Dlouhy was a 3-year starter for the Tigers, and was on varsity all four years. She finished her High School career with 525 kills. She also runs track and is involved in Dance.