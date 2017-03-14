DeChaine is GPAC Player of the Week

Nathan DeChaine, a junior third baseman from Brainerd, Minn., is the Hauff Mid-America Sports/Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Baseball Player of the Week for March 6-12.

DeChaine collected 13 hits in 27 at-bats for a .481 batting average with four doubles, one home run and 14 RBIs in eight games during the Mustangs’ Spring Break trip to California.

He had seven RBIs to lead the Mustangs to a doubleheader sweep of Shepherd University, including a four-for-five effort with one double and five RBIs in a 14-3 victory in the nightcap. DeChaine went three-for-three with two doubles and three RBIs in an 8-6 loss against Marymount California University.

DeChaine raised his season’s batting average to .348. He leads the Mustangs with five doubles and 19 RBIs and is second on the team with three home runs.