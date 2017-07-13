Daniels, Welsh Tabbed for Outland Trophy Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa linemen Sean Welsh and James Daniels have been named to the 2017 Outland Trophy Award Watch List, the Football Writers Association of American (FWAA) announced Thursday.

The Outland Trophy is presented annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman in Division I college football by the FWAA. Former Hawkeye lineman and NFL first-round selection Brandon Scherff won the honor in 2014. Iowa has had four players in its history earn the award, tying for third most by any school with Ohio State.

Welsh (6-foot-3, 295-pounds), a native of Springboro, Ohio, started all 12 games he played in during the 2016 season and was named second team All-America by USA Today. In addition, he was named second team All-Big Ten by Athlon Sports and third team All-Big Ten by conference coaches and media.

Daniels (6-foot-4, 295-pounds), a native of Warren, Ohio, started at center in all 11 games he played in during the 2016 season. Daniels was named to the first-team sophomore All-America by Campus Insiders and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sportsand third team All-Big Ten member by Big Ten Coaches and media. Daniels was also named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on July 11.

Semifinalists for the award will be selected Nov. 15 and on Nov. 21, three finalists for the award will named by the FWAA. The Outland Trophy presentation banquet will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 7 from the National Football Foundation’s College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.