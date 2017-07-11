Daniels Selected for Rimington Trophy Watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa junior lineman James Daniels has been named to the 2017 Rimington Trophy Watch List, the Boomer Esiason Foundation announced Tuesday.

The Rimington Trophy is awarded to the nation’s premier centers in college football and is presented annually by the Boomer Esiason Foundation.

Daniels (6-foot-4, 295-pounds), a native of Warren, Ohio, started at center in all 11 games he played in during the 2016 season. Daniels was named to the first-team sophomore All-America by Campus Insiders and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sportsand third team All-Big Ten member by Big Ten Coaches and media.

The Rimington Trophy winner will be announced on Jan. 13, 2018 at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska. The winner will be determined by a majority vote from the Rimington Trophy committee.