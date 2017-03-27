Daniels Named B1G Pitcher of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa sophomore Zach Daniels has been named the Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday by the league office. The honor is the first of Daniels’ career.

The Robins, Iowa, native earned the distinction after recording victories in two of Iowa’s three wins last week. Daniels was 2-0 with a spotless ERA in two appearances, striking out nine batters in 5 2/3 innings.

Daniels opened the week by tossing two shutout innings in Iowa’s 12-1 victory over Bradley on March 22. Five of the six outs he recorded were via the strikeout and he allowed just one hit. The five strikeouts were a career-high.

The right-hander followed by pitching a career-high 3 2/3 innings in a 5-1, game two win over Purdue. He allowed two hits and fanned four in the contest.

On the year, Daniels is 4-1 with a 4.00 ERA in nine appearances. He has 20 strikeouts in 18 innings.

Daniels is the third Hawkeye — first UI pitcher — to earn Big Ten weekly honors this season. Senior Mason McCoy was the Big Ten Player of the Week on Feb. 27 and junior Jake Adams earned the same honor March 6.

Iowa (13-9, 2-1) returns to action Tuesday, hosting Grand View at 4:05 p.m. (CT) at Duane Banks Field. The Hawkeyes continue their home stand March 31-April 2 with a three-game series against UNLV.