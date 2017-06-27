Cyclones To Compete in 2017 Junkanoo Jam

BIMINI, Bahamas – The Iowa State women’s basketball team will compete in the 14th annual Junkanoo Jam in Bimini, Bahamas. The tournament will run from November 23-25 at the Gateway Christian Academy in Bimini.

Tournament directors announced the eight-team field Tuesday, featuring Iowa State (Big 12), Baylor (Big 12), Georgia Tech (ACC), San Diego State (MWC), Tulane (AAC), Penn (Ivy), Missouri State (MVC), and Central Michigan (MAC). The eight teams will square off in two separate divisions, with Iowa State competing in the Bimini division with Tulane, Central Michigan, and San Diego State.

Iowa State will open the tournament against Tulane on Nov. 24 at 3:45 p.m. ET. The Cyclones will then compete against the either Central Michigan or San Diego State on Nov. 25.

All games will stream live via www.FloHoops.com. To access the live event coverage and replays of the Junkanoo Jam, users must sign up to become FloPRO subscribers on FloHoops.com. Monthly and annual FloPRO subscriptions on FloHoops are $20 and $150, respectively.

For more information visit www.junkanoojam.com. Fans interested in purchasing travel packages or tournament passes for the 2017 Junkanoo Jam can visit www.junkanoojam.com/tickets.