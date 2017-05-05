Cyclones Take Series-Opener vs. Kansas

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (21-32, 4-12 Big 12) took game one of its series against Kansas (24-26, 3-12 Big 12) in a 1-0 walk-off thriller. With the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh, Nychole Antillon recorded a fielder’s choice RBI, as Kaylee Bosworth slid home to give ISU the win.

The Cyclones have now won four of their last five Big 12 games, and need just one more win in the series to secure a spot in the 2017 Big 12 postseason tournament. The last time ISU won four out of five conference games was May 8, 2009.

Sophomore pitcher Emma Hylen has been a catalyst for ISU’s recent success, and Friday’s victory was no different. Hylen went all 7.0 innings, giving up no runs on just two hits, to go with seven strikeouts, her most-ever in Big 12 play. It was also the first complete game shutout of the Roseville, Minn., native’s career.

Iowa State 1, Kansas 0

Friday’s series-opener was a pitching battle in the truest sense. Hylen dueled Kansas ace Alexis Reid, who had a strong outing in her own right, giving up just one run on five hits in 6.1 innings of work. The Cyclones also gave their pitcher tremendous defensive help, not committing a single error, while erasing a couple KU opportunities.

The Cyclones put runners in scoring position in the first, third and sixth inning, but were unable to capitalize on the early opportunities. Meanwhile, Hylen was dominant, keeping the Jayhawk offense at bay. One of the most critical moments of the game came in the top of the sixth, with two outs and KU knocking on the door. Erin McGinley sent a shot to left field that looked certain to score the Jayhawk runner on second, breaking up the 0-0 tie. However, Cyclone left fielder Kaila Konz made a spectacular diving grab to end the inning, and keep KU off the board.

Bosworth got the home half of the seventh going with a lead-off single up the middle. She was then moved over to second on a sacrifice bunt from Kirsten Caudle . Talyn Lewis drew a walk, and Bosworth advanced to third on a wild pitch, putting ISU runners on the corners.

With one out, Logan Schaben put down a safety squeeze for a base hit to load the bases. Antillon then stepped to the plate and hit a grounder to the Kansas second baseman with Bosworth charging home. The throw at the plate was not in time, as the Cyclones celebrated the series-opening victory.

On Deck

Iowa State and Kansas will be back in action at the Cyclone Sports Complex for game two on Saturday. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT