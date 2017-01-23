Cyclones Take Down Kansas State

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (11-8, 2-6 Big 12) took down No. 22 Kansas State (15-4, 5-2 Big 12) in a 75-69 thriller at Hilton Coliseum on Saturday. The Cyclones were led by a game-high 21 points from Jadda Buckley while Seanna Johnson put up 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high nine assists.

How it Happened

Buckley was a catalyst in the early going for the Cyclones, as she had a game-high seven points in the first quarter on 3-of-4 shooting. The junior guard’s ability score, as well as get in the lane and create against a stingy Kansas State defensive unit was critical to Iowa State’s eight-point halftime lead. The Cyclones knotted the game at 14-all after 10 minutes despite shooting just 35.7 percent from the field.

The game swung in Iowa State’s favor in the second stanza when the Cyclones went on a 15-2 run to re-take the lead. ISU got 3-pointers from Buckley, Emily Durr and Bridget Carleton in the stretch while the Wildcats hit 1-of-9 from the field and turned the ball over three times. The run turned two-point deficit into a 29-18 Cyclone lead and helped propel Iowa State into halftime leading 34-26. Buckley had 12 points, while Bridget Carleton added eight points and had already set a career-high with five assists in the first half.

The Wildcats cut the Iowa State lead in half in the third quarter, courtesy a late 7-0 run during which the Cyclones went nearly three minutes without a basket. Buckley drilled a deep triple late in the shot clock to end the drought and give ISU the 48-44 advantage it would enter the fourth quarter with.

The story of a wild fourth quarter was Iowa State’s ability to respond with each punch K-State threw. The Wildcats took their first lead since the second quarter with 5:19 to play, followed a 3-pointer from Carleton to give the Cyclones a 60-58 lead they would not surrender. Johnson was critical in the final stanza as well, operating from the middle of the Kansas State zone. The senior carved up the defense to the tune of a career-high nine assists.

The Cyclones held off a late K-State rally, going 8-of-8 from the free throw line in the final 30 seconds, including six freebies by Buckley. Iowa State held on for the 75-69 victory for the program’s first victory over a ranked opponent since Dec. 11, 2015 (vs. Iowa).

Cyclone Player of the Game

Seanna Johnson. The senior did a little bit of everything for the Cyclones in Saturday’s victory, going for 13 points, eight rebounds and a career-high nine assists. The native of Brooklyn Park, Minn. had seven assists in the second half alone as she unlocked the Iowa State offense against K-State’s length.

Cyclone Quick Notes

*Iowa State extended its NCAA-record streak to 692 games with a made 3-pointer.

*ISU is 8-1 in its last nine home games against Kansas State.

*Seanna Johnson set a career high with nine assists.

*Bridget Carleton set a career high with five assists.

*Jadda Buckley had the sixth 20-point game of her career (third of the season).

Up Next

The Cyclones hit the road to take on No. 20 Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.