Cyclones Return To The Finals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Iowa State has advanced to the finals of the Big 12 Tournament for the third time in the last four years. The No. 23 Cyclones (22-10, 12-6 Big 12) earned the right by dispatching TCU (19-15, 6-12 Big 12), 84-63, Friday night in the semifinals of the Big Tournament.

The Cyclones ended the first half on a 26-11 run and never looked back, hitting over 50 percent (56.4 pct.) of their shots for the second-straight game. ISU also outrebounded the bigger Horned Frogs, 32-31.

Deonte Burton came ready to play, pouring in 22 points en route to his 13th career 20-point outing. Monte’ Morris added 15 points and tallied three steals to tie the Big 12 Tournament career record for thefts with 24.

Rookie Solomon Young contributed with nine points on 4-of-5 shooting. He also grabbed nine rebounds and recorded a career-high four blocks.

ISU continued its assault from long range, connecting on 12-of-25 shots from downtown. The Cyclones are now 24-of-49 from beyond the arc in their two Big 12 Tournament games.

Players of Note

Deonte Burton tallied his 13th 20-point game of his career by netting 22 points, but he helped out in many other areas in the Cyclone victory. He also had five rebounds and four assists. He revved the Cyclone engine at the beginning of both halves, scoring nine of ISU’s first 11 points in the opening period and the first seven points of the second stanza.