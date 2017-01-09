Cyclones Overwhelm Kansas

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (10-5, 1-3 Big 12) notched its first conference win of the season with an 87-58 victory over Kansas (6-9, 0-4 Big 12) at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones made 10-of-21 attempts from beyond the 3-point line and held Kansas to just 33.9 percent shooting from the field in a dominant effort.

Bridget Carleton led the way with a game-high 21 points on just nine field goal attempts, while going 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Senior Heather BoweClick here to hear it added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

How it Happened

The Cyclones came out and controlled the opening quarter of play, taking a 14-point lead through 10 minutes despite shooting just 4-of-12 from the field. The ISU defense was impenetrable, holding KU to just 1-of-11 shooting while forcing 10 turnovers. Iowa State, led by Seanna JohnsonClick here to hear it and Jadda BuckleyClick here to hear it, set the tone with aggressive drives to the lane, drawing 10 free throw attempts in the quarter. The Cyclones closed the stanza on a 14-0 run to go ahead 18-4 after the first period.

Iowa State’s shooting returned to form in the second quarter, as the Cyclones shot 56.3 percent from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the 3-point line. The defense remained aggressive, forcing seven more Jayhawk turnovers, as the Iowa State lead ballooned to 24 points at the halftime intermission at 43-19. Buckley led the way with 13 pointsand four assists at the break, followed by Carleton with 10.

Bowe and Emily Durr emerged in the third quarter scoring seven and eight points, respectively. The Iowa State offense spread the wealth and continued to score at an efficient clip, assisting on six of eight field goals in the third quarter, while knocking down 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Head coach Bill FennellyClick here to hear it was able to empty his bench for the majority of the final quarter, and the Cyclones went on to win 87-58,

Cyclone Player of the Game

Heather BoweClick here to hear it. The senior forward was outstanding throughout Sunday’s game, putting up a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double in 23 minutes of action. The native of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, was also efficient in her outing, going 5-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

Cyclone Quick Notes

*Iowa State extended its NCAA-record streak to 688 games with a made 3-pointer.

*Jadda BuckleyClick here to hear it had her 45th career game with five or more assists (11th of the season).

*The 29-point win is ISU’s third-largest in the series against Kansas.

*ISU has made at least 10 three-pointers nine times this season.

*Heather BoweClick here to hear it recorded her second double-double with ISU.

Up Next

The Cyclones are back in Hilton Coliseum on Wednesday to take on Oklahoma at 7 p.m. CT.