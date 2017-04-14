Cyclones Fall To Oklahoma State In Double Header

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (15-30, 0-11 Big 12) dropped its series-opening double header to Oklahoma State (28-15, 8-0 Big 12) on Friday at the Cyclone Sports Complex. Junior Nychole Antillon went 3-for-6 on the day with two RBIs and a run.

Freshman Sami Williams went 2-for-6 with a home run, a double and three runs scored. Williams now has a team-high six home runs on the season, and is one double shy of tying the ISU single-season school record with 15.

Oklahoma State 10, Iowa State 2

The Cowgirls jumped out to an early lead in game one, putting up four runs in the top of the first inning. Oklahoma State drew four walks in the frame and picked up an RBI single from Madi Sue Montgomery to go ahead 4-0 before ISU’s first at-bat of the game.

Facing the early deficit, Iowa State also put a run on the board in the home half of the first. Williams reached on an OSU error, and was eventually moved over to third when Antillon stepped to the plate. The junior laced an RBI single to right, cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Cyclones narrowed the OSU lead further in the bottom of the third, and it was again the duo of Williams and Antillon that made it happen. Williams opened the frame with a lead-off double, her 15th of the season. Antillon then followed suit, smacking an RBI double to left center, scoring Williams to make it a 4-2 Cowgirl lead.

However, Oklahoma State notched a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, and four more in the top of the seventh to take control, winning 10-2. Sophomore Emma Hylen pitched 6.2 innings of relief in game one, giving up three earned runs (three unearned) on six hits, to go with a pair of strikeouts.

Oklahoma State 11, Iowa State 3

OSU once again came out of the gates fast, with the explosive Cowgirl offense scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first. Iowa State responded in kind, however, with a two-out rally. Antillon and McFarland start the spurt with back-to-back base hits, and would advance to second and third on an OSU throwing error. Sophomore Kaylee Bosworth then crushed a two-RBI double to left center to tie the game at 2-2.

The tide turned back in favor of the Cowgirls in the top of the third, when OSU re-took the lead with RBI base hits from Jessi Haffner and Montgomery. The deficit grew once more with five Oklahoma State runs crossing the plate in the top of the fourth, aided by three Cyclone errors. OSU also notched a pair of runs in the fifth, extending the lead to 11-2.

Williams provided a Cyclone highlight in the home half of the fifth with a solo home run down the left field line. It was Williams’ sixth dinger of the season, but would not be enough to extend the game beyond the fifth inning. Sophomore Savannah Sanders got the start in game two for ISU, pitching 3.0 innings, giving up just two earned runs (two unearned) on six hits.

On Deck

The Cyclones and Cowgirls will close out this weekend’s series on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT at the Cyclone Sports Complex. The game will be broadcast live on Cyclones.tv Powered by Mediacom.