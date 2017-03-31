Cyclones Fall In Double Header At Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Iowa State (15-21, 0-5 Big 12) fell in a pair of games to No. 12 Oklahoma (30-7, 2-0 Big 12) at Marita Hynes Field on Friday. The Cyclones dropped a 7-1 decision in game one before a 20-0 loss to close out the day.

Oklahoma 7, Iowa State 1

Oklahoma came out of the gates strong offensively, with a steady wave of offense over the first three innings of the game. The hosting Sooners put two runs on the board in each of the first three innings, and the Cyclone offense was never quite able to break through against OU ace Paige Parker.

Oklahoma took an early lead in the bottom of the first inning courtesy of a one-out sacrifice fly by Shay Knighten, followed by an RBI single to right field by Fale Aviu. However, Iowa State would find an answer, scoring its lone run in the top of the second.

Rachel Hartman got things started with the first Cyclone base hit of the day on a single to left field. Kaylee Bosworth then hung in the batter’s box to take a hit by pitch, giving ISU runners on first and second. Junior Kaila Konz then stepped up and looped an RBI single to right center, as Niki Turner , pinch running for Hartman, raced home from second to put Iowa State on the board.

After Oklahoma extended its lead to 6-1 on a two-run home run by Nicole Pendley in the bottom of the third, Emma Hylen entered in relief for starting pitcher Savannah Sanders . The sophomore had a strong outing, pitching the final 3.2 innings of the game, while giving up just one run on four hits.

Oklahoma 20, Iowa State 0

The Sooners showed why they are considered one of the best teams in the country early in game two of the day, and Iowa State was unable to respond. Oklahoma piled up 16 runs total in the first two innings, including three home runs on 10 hits, and were aided by four Cyclone errors.

Iowa State was forced to use four different pitchers, but Hylen would enter and help steady the ship. The sophomore finished out the final 2.1 innings of the game, giving up two earned runs (three unearned) on three hits.

The Cyclone offense also struggled to create opportunities against OU’s freshman right-hander Mariah Lopez. Iowa State picked up five hits in the outing, including a 2-for-2 performance by Cathlin Bingham and a double by Kaila Konz . However, the Cyclones were unable to get on the score board.

On Deck

The Cyclones and Sooners will close out their three-game series at Marita Hynes Field on Saturday. First pitch is set for 11 a.m. CT.