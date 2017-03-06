Cyclones Fall In Battle With Utah Valley

ST. GEORGE, Utah – Iowa State (8-11) fell to Utah Valley (1-8) by a score of 1-0 in the finale of the Red Desert Classic on Sunday at Canyons Softball Complex. The Cyclone defense was the highlight of the game, turning a single-game school record four double plays, while not committing any errors.

The Cyclones also out-hit the Wolverines in the outing, but left 11 runners stranded on base, to just two for UVU.

Utah Valley 1, Iowa State 0

Starting pitcher Brianna Weilbacher provided the Cyclones a quality outing, giving up just one run on four hits in 5.1 innings of work. The junior piled up six strikeouts, and held Utah Valley off the board through the first four innings, aided by the strong Cyclone defensive performance.

Sophomore Kirsten Caudle provided a spark, and one of Iowa State's best scoring opportunities, in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, the native of San Bernardino, California laced a shot down the right field line and raced to third for a triple. It was ISU's second hit of the day, but the Cyclones were unable to capitalize, leaving her stranded.

Iowa State loaded the bases in the bottom of both the fifth inning, and had runners on the corners in the seventh frame, but was unable to come up with the timely hit needed to put runs on the board. The Cyclones closed out the Red Desert Classic with a 1-4 record on the weekend.

On Deck

Iowa State is back in action next weekend at the Aggie Invitational, hosted by UC Davis in Davis, California. The Cyclones open the tournament on Friday vs. Seton Hall at 11 a.m. CT.