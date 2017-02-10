Cyclones Fall At Louisiana In Opener

LAFAYETTE, La. – Iowa State (0-1) fell in its season-opener at No. 11 Louisiana (2-0), 9-1, on Friday evening at UL’s Lamson Park. Four true freshmen started the first games of their collegiate careers in Jamie Trachsel ‘s debut as head coach at Iowa State.

ISU starter Savannah Sanders was the pitcher of record, going all seven innings, giving up three earned runs on eight hits, with eight strikeouts. However, the Cyclones were hurt by three errors, resulting in six unearned UL runs.

Louisiana 9, Iowa State 1

Sanders came out of the gates strong in the season-opener. With the help of her defense, Sanders kept an explosive UL offense in check early. Following two scoreless innings, things got a little wild in the third frame at Lamson Park. Louisiana, designated as the visiting team for the night’s game, got on the board first in the top half of the inning. Kara Gremillion walked to open the frame and later rounded third and scored on an ISU throwing error after a fly-out to right field. Sanders would get back-to-back strikeouts to work out of the jam.

Iowa State answered right back in the bottom half of the frame. Nychole Antillon , who led Iowa State with seven hit-by-pitches a season ago, drew her first of 2017 to get on board. Cathlin Bingahm would later reach and advance to second on a UL throwing error. Meanwhile, Antillon rounded third and raced home. The junior was safe at the plate, with obstruction called on the UL catcher, tying the game at 1-1.

The Ragin’ Cajuns were able to re-take the lead on a bases loaded walk for Haley Hayden in the top of the fourth. However, Sanders responded to strike out back-to-back hitters in the heart of the UL order to get out of trouble.

Iowa State’s second error of the day proved costly in the top of the sixth. With two outs and a runner on base, a miscommunication in the outfield allowed a fly ball to drop, scoring a UL run and extending the inning. Aleah Craighton then stepped to the plate and hit a two-run home run to take advantage of the Cyclone miscue.

UL added four additional runs in the top of the seventh, scoring on back-to-back RBI singles, followed by a Cyclone miscue that brought two runs to the plate.

On Deck

The Cyclones are back in action at Lamson Park on Saturday to face DePaul at 9 a.m. and Southern Miss at 11:30 a.m.