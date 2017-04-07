Cyclones Drop Series-Opener At Baylor

WACO, Texas – Iowa State (15-25, 0-7 Big 12) dropped game one of its series with No. 13 Baylor (33-6, 6-1 Big 12), 5-1, on Friday at Getterman Stadium. Junior Kaila Konz went 2-for-3 at the plate with an inside-the-park home run, the first of her career.

Baylor 5, Iowa State 1

The Lady Bears struck first in the bottom of the second inning, following a scoreless first frame. Taylor Ellis picked up Baylor’s first hit of the day, on an RBI double to right center, scoring Lindsey Cargill, who had walked earlier in the frame. BU tacked three more runs on the board in the home half of the third, started by speedster Kyla Walker stealing home. A pair of RBI bases hits later in the frame would extend the Lady Bear lead to 4-0.

The Cyclones mounted threats early, putting runners in scoring position in each of the first three innings, but were unable to put a run on the board until the top of the fourth. It was Konz, the Cyclone right fielder, that came up big for Iowa State. Hitting a shot to left field that made its way into the corner, the speedy junior made the most of it, turning the play into an inside-the-park home run. The first home run of her career cut the BU lead to 4-1.

The Lady Bears responded, tacking an additional run on the board in bottom of the fourth, extending the lead back to 5-1. The final 2.5 innings were scoreless, as junior Brianna Weilbacher entered and held BU in check. Cyclone starter Emma Hylen logged 4.0 innings, giving up five runs on eight hits against the explosive Baylor offense.

On Deck

The Cyclones and Lady Bears will be back at it on Saturday at Getterman Stadium for game two of the series. First pitch is set for 12 p.m. CT.