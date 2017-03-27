Cyclones Drop Double Header To Texas Tech

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State (15-19, 0-3 Big 12) dropped a pair of games to Texas Tech (16-14, 3-0 Big 12) at the Cyclone Sports Complex on Sunday to close out ISU’s first Big 12 series of the season.

The Cyclones found themselves one out away from victory in the second game of the day, but a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh by TTU’s Raina O’Neal would prove to be the dagger.

Texas Tech 6, Iowa State 2

The Red Raiders manufactured the first run of the day in the top of the second inning with patient at-bats. TTU drew three walks to load the bases before Kenzie Davis was hit by pitch to bring a run to the plate.

Cyclone starter Brianna Weilbacher recovered to throw three straight scoreless innings before the Red Raiders broke things open in the top of the sixth. Brittany Warnecke connected on an RBI single to give the visitors a 2-0 lead before a pair of Cyclone errors allowed four more TTU runs to come across in the inning.

Iowa State refused to go away, putting up two runs in the home half of the seventh inning. The Cyclones capitalized on a pair of TTU errors, as Kirsten Caudle raced all the way home from first following a Red Raider throwing miscue, followed by Megan Schweitzer coming in to score from third on a ground out. However, ISU was unable to cut into the lead any further, falling by a final score of 6-2.

Texas Tech 4, Iowa State 2

Freshman Sami Williams got the Cyclones started on a high note to open the series finale. Williams stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning and crushed a solo home run to center field. The shot was Williams’ fifth of the season, tying her for the team lead with fellow freshman Talyn Lewis .

Three scoreless innings would ensue, as starting pitcher Savannah Sanders put together a strong outing. The sophomore would go 6.2 innings with nine strikeouts in the game.

The Red Raiders found their answer in the top of the fifth on a solo home run by O’Neal to knot the game at 1-1. However, the Cyclones punched back in the home half of the inning, manufacturing a run as Megan Schweitzer raced home from third and beat the throw in a bases loaded situation to re-take the lead at 2-1.

O’Neal proved to be the hero for TTU once again in the top of the seventh. With two runners on base and the Red Raiders down to their final out, the left fielder launched her second homer of the game to give Texas Tech the lead at 4-2. Iowa State looked to rally in the bottom of the seventh with two runners on base, but would be thwarted in the end.

On Deck

The Cyclones will be back on the field at the Cyclone Sports Complex on Wednesday to take on UNI. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on Cyclones.tv Powered by Mediacom.