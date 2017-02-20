Cyclones Complete Tiger Classic Sweep With Win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Iowa State (7-3) finished a weekend at the Tiger Classic with a 2-0 victory over Tennessee State (3-6) to end the invitational with a 5-0 mark. ISU’s five-straight wins are now tied for the program’s longest winning streak since the 2014 season.

Savannah Sanders picked up her third win of the tournament to improve to 3-2 on the season while pitching Iowa State’s second-straight shutout. Sanders went 5.2 innings, giving up no runs on just four hits, to go with two strikeouts. Emma Hylen closed out the final 1.1 innings, including getting the Cyclones out of a bases-loaded jam, to pick up the save.

Iowa State 2, Tennessee State 0

For the fifth time in as many games this weekend, Iowa State got on the board first. The Cyclones, who scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second inning, went wire-to-wire throughout the weekend, never trailing in any game of the Tiger Classic.

Freshman Sami Williams continued an outstanding tournament by getting the ISU offense jump-started on Sunday, collecting the first base hit of the day before stealing second with two outs. Kaylee Bosworth then came to the plate and ripped an RBI single to left, as Williams raced home to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead.

Cathlin Bingham , Kirsten Caudle and Kaila Konz opened the home half of the third inning with consecutive base hits to load the bases with no outs. However, Iowa State was only able to scratch one run out of the situation, as Bingham came home and Kelsey McFarland collected an RBI, extending the lead to 2-0 before TSU got out of the jam. ISU loaded the bases once more in the fifth inning, but was unable to capitalize with any runs.

The Tigers mounted a comeback threat in the sixth frame, collecting back-to-back base hits and a walk to load the bases. With two outs, sophomore Emma Hylen entered in relief and got Iowa State out of the jam in emphatic fashion. With a full count, Hylen got TSU’s Emma Colegrove swinging to get out of the inning and preserve the Cyclone lead.

Iowa State picked up a big 6-4-3 double play in the top of the seventh to help close out the victory, 2-0.

On Deck

Iowa State hits the road again next weekend to play four games at the Samford/UAB Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama. The invitational is set to run Feb. 24-26.