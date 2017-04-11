Cyclones Clipped At Drake

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa State (15-28, 0-9 Big 12) fell in a tightly-contested 3-2 battle to Drake (20-19, 3-9 MVC) on Tuesday at Ron Buel Field. The Cyclones out-hit DU 6-5, including a two-RBI single by Kelsey McFarland, but were unable to rally past the Bulldogs.

Drake 3, Iowa State 2

The top of the Cyclone order jump-started Iowa State’s offense after two scoreless innings to open the game. Sami Williams and Kaila KonzClick here to hear it notches back-to-back base hits, and Nychole AntillonClick here to hear it was able to hang in the batter’s box to take a hit by pitch, loading the bases with one out. McFarland, a junior, then stepped up and laced a two-RBI single to left center, scoring Williams and Konz.

The Bulldogs answered, cutting the ISU lead in half in the bottom of the third. Taryn Pena picked up a two-out RBI single to put Drake on the board, making it a 2-1 Cyclone lead. The ISU advantage was erased in the fourth, as the Bulldogs tied the game at 2-2 on a fielding error.

Drake pitcher Kailee Smith came up with the play of the day in the bottom of the fifth inning. With teammate Sarah Maddox on base via walk, Smith connected on an RBI double, for the go-ahead run that would prove to be a game-winner.

The Cyclones were held scoreless in the final four innings, falling 3-2. Cyclone starter Brianna Weilbacher went 4.2 innings, giving up two earned runs (one unearned) on four hits, to go with five strikeouts. Emma Hylen finished out the final 1.1 innings, giving up no runs on one hit.

On Deck

The Cyclones return to Big 12 play this weekend with a three-game home series against Oklahoma State. Game one is set for Friday at 3 p.m. at the Cyclone Sports Complex. The entire series will be broadcast on Cyclones.tv Powered by Mediacom.