Cyclones Announce Addition of Middleton

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach Bill Fennelly announced Wednesday the addition of Alexa Middleton, a transfer from Tennessee.

“We are so excited to welcome Alexa Middleton and her family to Iowa State,” Fennelly said. “Alexa is an outstanding player who has played at the highest level her entire career. Not only is she a special talent she is an even better person. Alexa truly fits the Iowa State Way and I know our fans will love having her in a Cyclone uniform.”

Middleton is a 5-9 guard from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, who will compete for the Cyclones in the 2018-19 season after sitting the 2017-18 season due to NCAA transfer rules.

“I am so excited to be part of the Cyclone family,” Middleton said. “I can’t wait to ‘get to work’ with the team and also to experience the incredible fan base I’ve heard all about. I’m looking forward to this new chapter in Ames.”

Middleton competed in 97 games for the Lady Vols and compiled 18 starts while averaging 4.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in her career. In her junior campaign, she led the Lady Vols with 42 3-pointers, while shooting at a team best 38.9 percent clip. Middleton closed the 2016-17 season with a career-best 8.0 points and 2.3 boards per game. She was also named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

Coming out of high school, Middleton was ranked the No. 4 guard in the country and the No. 28 overall prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz. She also was named a WBCA All-American and a McDonald’s All-American.

Middleton will wear No. 33 for the Cyclones.