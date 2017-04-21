Cyclones Add Virginia Transfer Shayok

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State men’s basketball team has added Virginia transfer Marial Shayok (mare-E-all SHAY-ock), head coach Steve Prohm announced Friday. Shayok, a 6-5 guard out of Ottawa, Ontario, will have one season of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2017-18 season per NCAA transfer rules.

“The first thing that stood out with Marial is that he comes from a program with a culture of winning and defending,” Prohm said. “He has been well coached and he understands the demands of winning at this level.

“Marial has great length and size. He is a player that can really defend. I think he is just tapping the surface of what he can do offensively. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do in transition and space on the offensive end.”

Shayok made 14 starts and was Virginia’s second-leading scorer as a junior, averaging 8.9 points in 20.6 minutes. Defensively, he was also second on the team with 30 steals.

A 44.5 percent shooter from the field, Shayok tallied double figures in 14 games in 2016-17 as Virginia advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in his career. He scored a career-high 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting in a win against UNC Wilmington in the NCAA Tournament. Shayok shot 79.6 percent from the free-throw line last season

In his career, Shayok played in 103 games and made 23 starts for the Cavaliers, averaging 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds.

Shayok played his high school ball at Blair Academy (Blairstown, N.J.). He represented Canada at the 2012 U17 World Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania.

Iowa State has three scholarships remaining for the 2017-18 season.