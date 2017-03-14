Cyclone Women Are Dancing Again

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State women’s basketball team has been selected to play in its 17th NCAA Tournament, and 10th appearance in the last 11 years. The ninth-seeded Cyclones will face No. 8 Syracuse in the first round, Saturday March 18 in Storrs, Conn. The winning team will advance to play the winner of the other game, (#1) UConn vs. (#16) Albany, on Monday March 20.

The Cyclones game against Syracuse will tipoff at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Iowa State (18-12, 9-9 Big 12) is one of just 13 teams nationally to earn NCAA Tournament berths 10 of the last 11 years. All 17 of the Cyclones’ tournament bids have come under the direction of Bill Fennelly .

No. 21 Syracuse (21-10, 11-5 ACC) is led by Alexis Peterson, who is one of five finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award, given annually to the nation’s best point guard. The senior guard, who was named honorable mention All-American be ESPNW, averages 23.3 points and 7.1 assists.