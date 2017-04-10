Cyclone Rally Comes Up Short At Baylor

WACO, Texas – Iowa State (15-27, 0-9 Big 12) was unable to steal the series finale from No. 13 Baylor (35-6, 8-1 Big 12), falling 9-6 at Getterman Stadium on Sunday. Freshman Sami Williams went 2-for-3 on the day with her 14th double of the season, tying her for third on Iowa State’s single-season list.

Kirsten Caudle went 2-for-2 on the day, while fellow outfielder Konz had two hits, a stolen base and scored a pair of runs in Sunday’s outing.

Baylor 9, Iowa State 6

Iowa State took its first lead of the weekend in the top of the second inning, capitalizing on a pair of Baylor errors. Kelsey McFarland led off the inning by reaching and advancing to second on a BU throwing error. Catcher Kaylee Bosworth then came to the plate and laid down a sacrifice bunt. The Lady Bear first basemen looked to make a throw over to third and committed another error, allowing McFarland to score, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 advantage.

Baylor responded in kind in the home half of the second, scoring three runs in the frame, capitalizing on a pair of Cyclone errors. The Lady Bears also swiped a pair of bases in the frame while Maddison Kettler and Jessie Scroggins picked up RBIs, giving the home team a 3-1 advantage.

Iowa State’s base running was critical to a two-run top of the third inning, knotting the game at 3-3. Williams and Konz got the rally started with back-to-back base hits, and were moved over on a fly-out. Williams then notched the first run of the frame when the BU catcher attempted to pick her off at third, and the ball got away. Later in the inning, the Cyclones put runners on the corners, and Konz stole home after McFarland, on first, drew a throw from the Baylor catcher.

The Lady Bears picked up four hits in the bottom of the third, including a two-RBI single to right by Sydney Christensen with the bases loaded. The junior’s timely hit came with two outs and gave Baylor a 5-3 advantage.

One more BU run came across in the fourth, two in the fifth and one in sixth putting the Cyclones in a 9-3 hole. All nine of Baylor’s runs on the day came with two outs.

The Cyclones staged a late two-out rally of their own in the top of the seventh inning. Konz and Nychole Antillon started the spurt with base hits, and were brought in to score on a two-RBI double by McFarland. The junior then scored on an RBI single by Kaylee Bosworth , cutting the deficit to 9-6. However, that was as close as it would get, with the Lady Bears holding on to win.

On Deck

Next up for the Cyclones is a road game in Des Moines, Iowa against in-state foe Drake on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.