Cyclone men top Red Raiders

AMES, Iowa – Hilton Magic is alive and well. Down 14 points in the second half, Iowa State (9-3, 1-0 Big 12) rallied to defeat Texas Tech (11-2, 0-1 Big 12), 63-56 Friday night in Hilton Coliseum.

The victory was attained with a decisive 16-0 second-half run where the Cyclones held the Red Raiders scoreless for almost eight minutes, turning a nine-point deficit into a 59-52 lead with 1:52 remaining in the contest.

The amazing ISU turnaround was achieved by its senior stars Naz Mitrou-Long and Monte’ Morris, who combined for all 16 points in the flurry. Mitrou-Long tallied 10 points, while Morris chipped in with six.

Mitrou-Long finished with a game-high 19 points, recording 17 in the second half. Morris added 14 points and six dimes.

The 14-point second-half turnaround tied for the 12th-best come-from-behind win in school history.

The Cyclones were outboarded 42-27 on the glass, but the Cyclones made up for the deficiency by committing just six turnovers and forcing 15 on the other end.

How it Happened

Texas Tech held a 35-25 advantage at the break, as the Cyclones were doomed by cold shooting from the outset. A Donovan Jackson 3-pointer made it a 17-12 game with 12 minutes remaining in the first period, but an ISU scoring drought of over seven minutes allowed the Red Raiders to seize control of the contest.

Mitrou-Long finally ended the dry spell with a lay-in with just under five minutes left, but TTU had already forged a 13-point lead by that time.

ISU shot 32 percent from the field and was outrebounded, 24-10 in the opening period.

TTU maintained its 10-point cushion and led by as many as 14 points in the early part of the second half. The Cyclones managed to cut the lead to 48-41 on a Morris 3-pointer with 10:46 remaining in the contest.

The Cyclones then got aggressive. Down 52-43 with nine minutes remaining, ISU went on a tear, scoring 16-straight points while holding TTU scoreless for close to eight minutes to take a 59-52 lead with 1:52 left.

Mitrou-Long and Morris combined for all 16 points in the run, with Mitrou-Long tallying 10 and Morris chipping in with six.

The Cyclones converted their free-throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.

Players of Note

Monte’ Morris posted his 62nd double-digit scoring game with 14 points. His two second-half 3-pointers were critical in the comeback

Naz Mitrou-Long scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half, including 10 in ISU’s 16-0 run. He struggled for most of the night from the outside, but stayed active with a number drives to the hoop. His lone 3-pointer was a big one, however, giving the Cyclones their first lead of the game with 4:23 remaining.

Nick Weiler-Babb gave the Cyclones a spark from off the bench, scoring all of his six points in the second half. Weiler-Babb was aggressive, scoring most of his points on isolation drives to the hoop. He was 3-of-5 from the field in the second half.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*ISU recorded its 51st sellout in the last five seasons.

*It was the eighth time in the last six seasons where the Cyclones have rallied for victory from a 14-point or higher deficit in the second half.

*ISU is 10-11 all-time in Big 12 openers and 7-3 in Big 12 openers at home.

*ISU is now 17-13 all-time vs. Texas Tech.

*ISU is 40-6 vs. Big 12 competition in Hilton Coliseum in the last six seasons.

*ISU didn’t hold its first lead in the game until the 4:23 mark of the second half.

*Matt Thomas made 5-of-5 from the free-throw line tonight. He has now made 50 of his last 53 free-throw attempts.

*ISU’s 25 points at the half was its second-lowest half output of the season (24 vs. Cincinnati).

*Monte’ Morris handed out six assists, the 67th 5+ assist game of his career.

*ISU’s six turnovers was the fifth time this season where the Cyclones have had less than 10 miscues in a game.

*ISU tied its season high by making 83.3 percent of its free-throw attempts (15-of-18).

Next Up

Iowa State travels to nationally ranked Baylor on Wednesday, Jan. 4 in Waco, Texas. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. CT.