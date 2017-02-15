Cyclone Men Record Big Road Win At Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Iowa State (16-9, 8-5 Big 12) made another statement in its quest for its sixth-straight NCAA Tournament berth with an 87-79 road victory at Kansas State (16-10, 5-8 Big 12) Wednesday night in Manhattan, Kan.

The Cyclones had to survive to get the victory, watching a 19-point second-half lead shrink to six points on multiple occasions. However, the Cyclones made the plays down the stretch, including making 11-of-13 free-throw attempts in the final two minutes to halt a Wildcat comeback.

Five players were in double figures for the Cyclones, including a career-high 18 points from Solomon Young . Young was 8-of-10 from the field and posted a career-high 12 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Naz Mitrou-Long added 16 points behind 4-of-9 shooting from beyond the arc and Deonte Burton chipped in with 17 points, going 6-of-10 from the floor.

Young’s presence on the boards was instrumental in helping the Cyclones outrebound their first league opponent, 32-31.

How it Happened

Iowa State jumped on the Wildcats early behind a 12-0 run that put the Cyclones up 18-4 with 12:05 remaining in the opening period. The Cyclones made 11-of-their-first-14 shots and mounted a 19-point lead at 36-17 after Mitrou-Long buried his third trey of the first half.

ISU went into the break with a 42-26 advantage while shooting 60.7 percent from the field. Of the 15 ISU field goals in the first half, 13 were assisted.

Young had 12 first-half points to pace the Cyclones.

Mitrou-Long increased the Cyclone lead to 19 points (49-30) with a 3-pointer early in the second half, but the Wildcats bounced back with a 12-0 run to suddenly make it a seven-point game (49-42) with 12 minutes remaining in the contest.

Young finally ended the Cyclone drought with a putback, and after Dean Wade scored for KSU, Donovan Jackson converted a conventional 3-point play to give ISU a 54-44 advantage.

Moments later, a quick 7-0 spurt by ISU started by a Matt Thomas trey improved the lead to 61-46 with under 9:15 left in the game. KSU again rallied, cutting the lead to six points (66-60) on a Wade basket inside with under six minutes left.

A key corner 3-pointer by Thomas gave the Cyclones a 73-64 lead with 3:05 left in the game. The Wildcats never got closer than six points the rest of the way.

Players of Note

Solomon Young was outstanding in his second career start, recording his first career double-double with career-highs in points (18) and rebounds (12). Young also blocked two shots in the win. Young is 12-of-15 from the floor in his two games as a starter.

Monte’ Morris was solid with 15 points and five assists in the win. However, his knack for making big baskets was paramount in stopping KSU’s comeback bid. After KSU closed the gap to six points with under six minutes left, Morris scored with a layup. A minute later he nailed another jumper after KSU trimmed the lead to six points. Both were huge plays in the game.

Cyclone Quick Hits

*Monte’ Morris tied the school record for consecutive games started at 111 (Ron Harris, 1981-84).

*Morris’ 111 career starts ties for seventh all-time in school history.

*Morris has 28 assists to 1 turnover in his last four games.

* Matt Thomas made 2-of-3 from 3-point range tonight. Thomas 14-of-21 from 3-point range in his last three games vs. KSU.

*Thomas cracked ISU’s season top-20 in 3-pointers made with 65 (Tied for 17th).

*Thomas moves to No. 31 on ISU’s career scoring list with 1,040 points.

*Naz Mitrou-Long made four 3-pointers to tie for 13th on ISU’s season 3-pointers made list (68).

*Mitrou-Long has made 17 3-pointers in his last four games.

* Solomon Young registered his first career double-double with career highs in points (18) and rebounds (12).

*ISU outrebounded its first league opponent of the season (32-31), ending a 12-game drought of losing the rebounding battle.

*ISU has beaten KSU in Manhattan in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2000 and 2001.

Next Up: Iowa State returns home to play host to TCU on Saturday (Feb. 18). Tipoff is at 5 p.m.