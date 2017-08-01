Cyclone Fan Fest Set For Aug. 20

AMES, Iowa – The 12th annual Cyclone Fan Fest is scheduled for Sunday, August 20 from 12-3 p.m., at the Bergstrom Football Complex. The event is FREE and open to fans of all ages!

Fan Fest gives the public the opportunity to interact with Iowa State coaches and student-athletes to kick off the 2017-18 sports season.

There will be plenty of activities for fans of all ages to enjoy, including interactive opportunities with student-athletes, a main stage with live entertainment, face painters, Cy, Spirit Squad and more. There also will be autograph lines with football and men’s basketball players and coaches.

Cy’s Locker Room will be there with all of the latest Cyclone apparel to get you ready to cheer on the Cyclones, and various food trucks will have food and beverages available for purchase.