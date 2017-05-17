Cub Cadet Golf

JUNIOR GOLF OPPORTUNITY!!!!

2nd Annual WP-B What will my child learn?

CUB CADET GIRLS AND BOYS GREAT QUESTION, GLAD YOU ASKED!!! JUNIOR GOLF PROGRAM – fundamentals of golf

2017-2018 GRADES: 4-12 – Etiquette of golf

Proper stance and grip

Rules of golf

Your child wants to participate in golf, but you are too busy to get them to the course?

NO PROBLEM, WE GOT YOU COVERED!!!

West Point Public Schools will help you out by providing transportation that will depart from the elementary parking lot at 12:45 p.m. and return at 3:30 p.m.

What about clubs? Those who have their own set are encouraged to bring them. If you do not have your own set of clubs, we will do our best to provide clubs for your child.

What does my child need to wear? Tennis Shoes/golf shoes, T-shirt/polo, shorts/jeans

What not to wear? Baseball or football cleats, cut off shirts are not allowed

Tentative dates:

Tuesday, June 6th Tuesday, June 13th

Wednesday, June 7th Wednesday, June 14th

Thurday, June 8th Thursday, June 15th

To help cover the cost, there will be a $30 fee to participate or $50 for two children.

Note for adults interested: WP-B Golf Fundraiser- 4 person scramble Sun. June 25th 11a.m.

“Golf is deceptively simple, yet endlessly complicated.” Arnold Palmer

Register by emailing keriksen@wpcadets.org Check payable to: Keith Eriksen