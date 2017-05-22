Creighton’s Witt Opens Play With USA Volleyball in Thailand

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (May 22, 2017) – The U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team – Thailand Tour (CNT-Thailand) opened its five-match competition schedule in Bangkok with a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22, 26-24, 15-10 loss to Supreme, the champions of the Thai professional league that includes several Thai national team players and two foreigners. The match was scheduled for five sets instead of the typical best-of-five format.

Opposite Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani (Los Angeles, California, University of Texas) tallied a team-best 13 points with nine kills on 24 attacks, two blocks and two aces. Middle Chiaka Ogbogu (Coppell, Texas, University of Texas) added 10 points with six kills on 12 errorless attacks and a team-leading four blocks. Middle Kaz Brown (Waterloo, Iowa, University of Kentucky) contributed nine points with six kills on 12 swings and three blocks.

Middle Morgan Johnson (DeSoto, Texas, University of Texas) pocketed seven points with four kills, two aces and a block. Outside Madison Rigdon (Pflugerville, Texas, University of Kansas) was credited with six kills on 19 attacks and an ace for seven points. Opposite Jordan Thompson (Edina, Minnesota, University of Cincinnati) tallied five kills, one block and one ace for seven points.

Outside hitter Micaya White (Frisco, Texas, University of Texas), Outside hitter McKenna Woodford (Chandler, Arizona, Washington State University) and outside hitter Lily Johnson (Wildwood, Missouri, Missouri State University) all tallied six points each. Setter Taylor Hughes (Carroll, Ohio, Ohio State University) tallied five points, and setter Taylor Nelson (Granite Bay, California, Cal Poly) rounded out the scoring with a block.

Libero Brittany Witt (Omaha, Nebraska, Creighton University) handled 21 of the team’s 107 receptions with a 62 positive reception percent.

All 12 players on the CNT-Thailand roster started at least two sets.

The U.S. out-blocked Supreme 15-6 for the match. Supreme took advantage of the CNT-Thailand team’s struggles in passing. Supreme tallied 12 aces as the Americans held a 51 positive reception percent on 107 reception chances.

The CNT-Thailand team will face the Thai National Team on May 23. The U.S. squad will face Bangkok Glass Professional Team on May 24 before wrapping up the tour challenging the Thai National Team on May 25 and May 29. All matches are scheduled for 4 p.m. Thai Time and held at the FIVB Development Center in Bangkok.

Athletes on the CNT-Thailand roster were selected through the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts held March 3-5 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Two other CNT programs are being held this summer, including one on a tour of Europe and the other training and competing in Minneapolis.