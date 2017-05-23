Creighton’s Witt Helps USA Volleyball To Five Set Win Over Thailand National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (May 23, 2017) – The U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team – Thailand Tour (CNT-Thailand) defeated the Thai National Team 22-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-21, 15-10 on Tuesday in Bangkok as part of its training and competition tour.

Athletes on the CNT-Thailand roster were selected through the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts held March 3-5 at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo. Two other CNT programs are being held this summer, including one on a tour of Europe and the other training and competing in Minneapolis.

Opposite Yaasmeen Bedart-Ghani (University of Texas, Los Angeles) tallied a team-best 19 points in starting the first two sets and subbing into the fifth set. She compiled 17 kills on 30 attacks and two blocks. Opposite Jordan Thompson (University of Cincinnati, Edina, Minnesota) turned in 12 points with 10 kills on 19 attacks with just one error, while adding two blocks. Middle Chiaka Ogbogu (University of Texas, Coppell, Texas) contributed 12 points with eight kills on 15 errorless attacks, three aces and a block.

Outside hitter Micaya White (University of Texas, Frisco, Texas) pocketed 10 points with six kills on 13 errorless attacks to go with two aces and two blocks. Madison Ridgon (University of Kansas, Pflugerville, Texas) tallied six kills on 14 swings and three blocks for nine points. Middle Morgan Johnson (University of Texas, DeSoto, Texas) tacked on nine points with five kills on nine errorless attacks, three blocks and an ace.

Outside hitter Lily Johnson (Missouri State University, Wildwood, Missouri) totaled seven points with kills on 15 attacks and two blocks. Outside hitter McKenna Woodford (Washington State University, Chandler, Arizona) scored four kills on 12 errorless attacks and an ace for five points. Middle Kaz Brown (University of Kentucky, Waterloo, Iowa) chalked up four points with two aces, one block and one kill. Setters Taylor Hughes (Ohio State University, Carroll, Ohio) and Taylor Nelson (Cal Poly, Granite Bay, California each scored one point.

Libero Brittany Witt (Omaha, Nebraska, Creighton University) handled 22 of the team’s 97 receptions with a 45 positive reception percent.

All 12 players on the CNT-Thailand roster started at least two sets.

The U.S. out-blocked the National Team 17-8 for the match, and held a 63-54 advantage in kills. The Americans converted 46 percent of their attacks with a .326 hitting efficiency. The U.S. held the Thai squad to a .186 hitting efficiency. The Americans held a slim 9-8 margin in aces.

The U.S. squad’s match with Bangkok Glass Professional Team on May 24 has been canceled. The tour concludes with matches with the Thai National team on May 25 and May 29 with both matches at 4 p.m. Thai Time at the FIVB Development Center in Bangkok.