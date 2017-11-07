Creighton’s Witt Earns Fourth Defensive Player of the Week Honor

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Volleyball libero Brittany Witt has been named the BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced on Tuesday.

Witt averaged 5.17 digs, 2.50 assists and 0.83 aces per set as Creighton swept home matches over Marquette and DePaul last weekend.

It’s the fourth honor of the season for Witt, who previously won the award on Sept. 2, Sept. 26 and Oct. 17. Creighton has now won the BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week award in eight of the 11 weeks this fall, with teammates Marysa Wilkinson (3x) and Jaali Winters (1) also being recognized.

Witt had 14 digs, five assists, one kill and one ace on Saturday in a 3-0 win over second place Marquette. The Omaha native spearheaded a Bluejay defense that contained BIG EAST kills leader Allie Barber to just 10 kills.

On Sunday, the sophomore procured her second career double-double with 17 digs and 10 assists, while also adding three consecutive aces in the first set as CU rolled to a 15-3 lead. Both Marquette (.099) and DePaul (.093) hit under .100.

Witt now owns 10 or more digs in each match in CU’s league-high nine-match win streak.

In addition to Witt’s recognition, junior outside hitter Jaali Winters also earned a spot on the BIG EAST’s weekly honor roll after averaging 4.42 points, 4.17 kills, 3.33 digs, 0.17 blocks and 0.17 aces per set on .375 hitting last weekend.

Creighton (20-5, 13-1 BIG EAST) plays its final four matches of the regular-season on the road, starting with Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. Central match at Xavier.