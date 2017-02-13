Creighton’s Clark Claims BIG EAST Softball Pitcher of the Week Honors

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton softball junior Bryana Clark was named the BIG EAST Softball Pitcher of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon.

Clark ended the weekend with a 2.15 ERA in 13.0 innings of work during three appearances at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz.

The junior pitched a complete-game five-hitter during the Bluejays’ 2-1 win against Saint Mary’s on Friday morning. She did not allow an earned run and struck out three batters while only needing to throw 89 pitches.

Clark opened the 2017 season with a four-inning relief appearance against San Jose State on Thursday, giving up three hits and one earned run while striking out three and walking one.

Creighton (1-4) is back in action at the Plainsman Invitational Feb. 17-19 in Auburn, Ala. The Bluejays open the event against Mercer at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.