Creighton Women’s Basketball Signs two players for 2018-19

Omaha, Neb. — Creighton women’s basketball head coach Jim Flanery announced the signing of Payton Brotzki and Rachael Saunders to national letters of intent on the first day of signing on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

“Both of our signees bring leadership characteristics and both play with a lot of emotion, but under control,” said Flanery. “[Brotzki] and [Saunders] are also both good communicators on the court and we’re excited that both wanted to be at Creighton.”

A 5’11 guard from Papillion, Brotzki averaged over 20 points per game as a junior for Platteview High School. Entering her senior season with over 1,100 points, Brotzki guided Platteview to a 25-1 record as a sophomore in 2015-16. Last season she battled through a season-ending meniscus tear in her knee in January of 2017, limiting her to just 18 games. The Metro Coaches Association Class B Player of Year as a sophomore, Brotzki closed that season with 628 points. A two-time All-Area First Team selection, Brotzki has also earned Academic All-State honors in the classroom.

“Payton can score in different ways and she understands the complexity of situational basketball,” said Flanery. “Her father is a coach, which helps her understand where to improve her game. She has shown that in high school and we think that will help her transition to the college game.”

A two-time All-Mississippi Valley Conference selection, Saunders is a 5’9 guard from Iowa City, Iowa. Entering her senior season at Iowa City West High School, Saunders was a First Team All-District pick last season and also collected Third Team All-State honors in 2016-17. She enters her senior campaign averaging 12.4 points per game as well as two assist and two steals per contest.

“Rachael is also an extremely tough minded individual. She suffered an ACL tear in the State Tournament in March and was already cleared to return to the court. That gives you an indication of her work ethic,” said Flanery. “She is a combo guard that has improved significantly since we initially saw her and we feel she will continue to grow here at Creighton.”