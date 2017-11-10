Creighton Women’s Basketball Bests Wichita State in Season Opener

Omaha, Neb. — Freshman Temi Carda delivered four decisive points in the final four minutes to help the Creighton women’s basketball team hold off Wichita State, 66-61, on Friday, Nov. 10.

The win boosted the Bluejays to 1-0 on the season, while the Shockers fell to 0-1.

Creighton got off to a fast start with five straight points and built a 10-2 edge in the first three minutes. Four different Bluejays scored in that stretch, led by four points from senior Sydney Lamberty . Wichita State closed to within five (12-7) with five of the next seven points, but the Bluejays pushed their lead to nine at 20-11 by the end of the first period.

Audrey Faber led the Bluejays with 16 points, while Sydney Lamberty and Olivia Elger posted 14 and 12 respectively. Wichita State got a game-high 19 points from Rangie Bessard and 17 from Keke Thompson.

Creighton returns to the floor on Tuesday, Nov. 14 as the Bluejays travel to Vermillion, S.D. to face the South Dakota Coyotes at 7 pm.