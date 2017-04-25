Creighton Women’s Assistant Fritsche Named Head Coach at Hillsdale College

Omaha, Neb. — Creighton women’s basketball assistant coach Matt Fritsche accepted the head coaching role at Hillsdale College, a Division II school in Michigan.

Fritsche spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach for Jim Flanery and the Bluejays, helping to guide the squad to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and a share of the BIG EAST regular season title this season. The Bluejays reached the postseason in each of the four years that Fritsche was one the bench, compiling a combined 78-54 record.

One of Fritsche’s primary responsibilities on the Creighton bench was to work with and develop the post players. During his four seasons twice Bluejays posts earned the BIG EAST Most Improved Player Award, Alexa Akin-Otiko in 2014-15 and Brianna Rollerson in 2016-17.

“I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to coach at Creighton,” said Fritsche. “I’ve learned more during my four seasons at Creighton from Flan, the staff and especially the players I worked with than I knew about basketball and coaching prior to coming here. ”

“I’m excited for the chance to be a head coach again and hope to implement many of the things I’ve learned here at Creighton, but most importantly I hope to assist and develop the young women at Hillsdale in a similar fashion to what coach Flanery has accomplished here,” concluded Fritsche.

Before coming to Creighton, Fritsche served as the head coach at Midland University (NAIA) for the 2012-13 season and spent a decade (2002-12) building Bellevue West high school’s girls’ basketball team into a statewide power, collecting 199 victories against just 56 losses. He guided Bellevue West to three Nebraska Class-A State Championships (2006-07, 2008-09 & 2009-10) and also reached the championship game in 2010-11.

“Fritsche has been a valued member of our staff since his first day,” said Flanery. “I greatly appreciated his ability to calm the staff as well as the players. While we will miss him, Hillsdale is getting an excellent coach and an even better man.”