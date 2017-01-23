Creighton Women win at Seton Hall

South Orange, N.J. — Down 57-54 in the closing seconds, senior Lauren Works delivered the game-tying shot for the second time in BIG EAST play as the Bluejays bested Seton Hall 70-60 in overtime on Sunday, Jan. 22

The win lifted the Bluejays to 14-5 on the season and 8-1 in BIG EAST play, while Seton Hall fell to 9-11 overall and 2-7 in conference action.

The two teams battled back-and-forth throughout the fourth quarter, featuring four ties and one lead change, but Seton Hall appeared in control with a 56-52 lead and 32 seconds showing on the clock. Using his final timeout, head coach Jim Flanery drew up a brilliant play that yielded a wide open layup for sophomore Audrey Faber . Following a Bluejay foul, Seton Hall’s Kaela Hilaire hit one-of-two from the charity stripe to give Creighton an opening with 20 seconds remaining.

Works and the Bluejays wasted little time as freshman Jaylyn Agnew found Works on the right wing. Just as she did against Georgetown on Jan. 8, the Lincoln native showed nerves of steel by knotting the game from long range. Seton Hall had one final chance to win in regulation as Hilaire broke free down the lane, but her shot bounced off the rim.

“Lauren has been super-clutch all season-long; you have to Agnew credit for finding her teammate. We used our last timeout to set up the previous play and credit goes to this team for finding a way to earn this win,” said Flanery. “We’re elated to get a road sweep. Too many turnovers put us in a whole, but we made clutch plays down the stretch to get the win.”

The extra frame was all Bluejays; Works opened the scoring with another trey. This time hitting from the left corner. Following a Pirate free throw, Creighton got layups from junior Sydney Lamberty and senior Brianna Rollerson to take a 64-58 advantage with 2:46 left. Seton Hall scored on the ensuing possession, but the Bluejays were 4-of-4 from the free throw line down the stretch to take the game.

Seton Hall started the game on fire as the Pirates shot 50% (11-for-22) in the opening half, pushing their lead out to as much as nine on twice. The second nine-point edge came with 2:42 in the second quarter at 29-20. At risk of entering halftime down by double digits, the Bluejays stepped up defensively to force three missed field goals, one turnover and two missed free throws down the stretch. Along the way Creighton got buckets from junior Bailey Norby and senior Marissa Janning to trail just 29-24 at the break.

Creighton continued its season-long trend of rallying in the third, outscoring the Pirates 19-12 in the frame to claim the lead 43-41. The turning point came in the first three minutes as the Bluejays used an 8-2 run to surge ahead, 32-31. Works got things going with a three-ball from the right wing (29-27). After Seton Hall answered with a bucket, Norby dropped in a shot from the elbow and Janning drilled a trey on the following possession.

Lamberty led the Bluejays with 16 points, while Janning and Rollerson also reached double-figures with 13 and 12 respectively. Works finished with nine points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Creighton returns to action on Friday, Jan. 27 as the Bluejays host DePaul in a battle for first place at 7:00 pm. Both squads enter the contest at 8-1 in BIG EAST play.