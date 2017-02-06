Creighton Women win at Georgetown

Washington, D.C. — Behind a combined 34 points from senior Marissa Janning and junior Sydney Lamberty , the Creighton women’s basketball team defeated Georgetown 67-59 on Sunday, Feb. 5.

The win pushes Creighton to 17-6 on the season and 11-2 in BIG EAST play, while Georgetown fell to 14-8 overall and 6-6 in conference action.

Both Janning and Lamberty came out firing as each hit their first attempt from long range. Down 9-4 early, Janning delivered her first trey to pull the Bluejays within a bucket. Trailing 13-9 moments later (4:10) it was Lamberty’s turn to connect from long distance. With both guards hitting, senior Brianna Rollerson found a bit more space in the paint as Creighton turned a 15-12 deficit into a 17-15 edge on a bucket from Rollerson and a traditional three-point play from Janning.

Holding a 21-19 lead after one, Creighton got a boost from their bench to create separation in the second. Knotted at 25-25 with 6:49 left, freshman Jaylyn Agnew worked for an offensive rebound on her own miss to put Creighton back up 27-25. Following a defensive stop it was junior Bailey Norby knocking down a trey from the top of the key to make it 30-25. Following a Georgetown bucket, Lamberty connected from long range once more, then Rollerson capped the 10-2 run with two in the paint (1:39). The two teams traded buckets down the stretch to send the game to half with the Bluejays up 37-29.

Creighton continued to extend its lead in the opening moments of the third quarter scoring 12 of the first 16 points of the period to push out to a 49-33 advantage. Janning led the way for Creighton’s third quarter burst, dropping in eight of her team-high 18 during the run. Janning opened the scoring with a layup, then capped the run with her third three-ball of the game. Georgetown responded with eight straight, but a layup from Rollerson and treys from Agnew and senior Lauren Works sent the Bluejays to the fourth up 57-44.

Creighton’s lead did not dip under double-digits again until just over three minutes were left (61-52), but a free throw from Rollerson and a trey by sophomore Audrey Faber put the game out of reach.

Janning led the Bluejays with 18 points, while Lamberty finished with 16. Rollerson delivered her fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Georgetown got 19 points from Dorothy Adomako as well as 16 points and 10 rebounds from Dionna White.

The Bluejays return home to face Providence on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1:00 pm in Creighton’s Annual Pink Game to support Breast Cancer Awareness.