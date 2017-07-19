Creighton Women Unveil 2017-18 Non-Conference Slate

Omaha, Neb. — Highlighted by three contests against teams that reached the Sweet 16 last season and five versus NCAA Tournament teams in 2016-17, Creighton women’s basketball announced its 2017-18 non-conference schedule on Wednesday, July 19.

The Bluejays get things going with their lone exhibition contest against Northern State on Nov. 1, then open the regular season at home against Wichita State on Nov. 10. Creighton is 11-4 in home openers under head coach Jim Flanery , including four consecutive victories.

Back-to-back road contests send the Bluejays to South Dakota (Nov. 14) then to Nebraska on Nov. 19. The tussle with the Huskers will feature a little sibling rivalry as Creighton’s Brooke Kissinger takes on UNL’s Taylor Kissinger.

A stretch of four consecutive contests against team that reached the NCAA Tournament last season begins on Nov. 21 as Northern Iowa faces Creighton in Omaha. Just a few days later the Bluejays take on back-to-back Sweet 16 teams in the South Point Shootout (Las Vegas, Nev.) as Creighton faces Washington (Nov. 24) and UCLA (Nov. 25).

The quartet of NCAA teams concludes at Drake on Dec. 3, then Creighton battles UNO in Baxter Arena on Dec. 10. Creighton defeated Drake 80-77 at home last season and has not lost to UNO since 1983 (11 straight victories).

The Bluejays close out the non-conference schedule at home against South Dakota State (Dec. 15) and Florida State on Dec. 21. The Seminoles reached the Elite 8 last season, before falling to the eventual NCAA Champion South Carolina