Creighton women top Xavier

Omaha, Neb. — Propelled by a 20-7 advantage in the third quarter, the Creighton women’s basketball team defeated Xavier 63-52 on Friday, Dec. 30. The victory pushed Creighton to 8-4 on the season and 2-0 in BIG EAST action, while Xavier fell to 9-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

As they’ve done all too many times this season, the Bluejays got off to a slow start by missing their first seven shots. Once junior Bailey Norby knocked down the first shot of the game from less than a foot inside the arc, her teammates settled into the game. Down by as much as eight (8-0, 10-2 & 12-4), the Bluejays closed the first quarter with six straight points to enter the second down just 12-10. Junior Sydney Lamberty was pivotal for the Bluejays in the opening frame; scoring the final six for Creighton via a traditional three-point play followed by a trifecta from the right wing.

The Bluejays’ rally continued through the opening moments of the second period, scoring 11 of the first 15 points to claim a 21-16 edge. Senior Brianna Rollerson got the rally started with two free throws to knot the game at 12-12, then after a Musketeer bucket sophomore Audrey Faber drilled a trey from the right to give the Bluejays their first lead of the contest (15-14 with 9:06 left). Following an interior bucket from Xavier, Creighton rattled off another six straight via a layup from Rollerson, a bucket and the bonus free throw by senior Marissa Janning and one-of-two from the charity stripe by Rollerson with 5:59 left in the frame. Xavier closed the frame with a run of their own as the Musketeers took a 26-25 lead into the break.

Just as the Bluejays did to Butler two days earlier (16-4), Creighton owned the third quarter. Xavier got the first point of the period as Marquia Turner hit one-of-two form the line to make it 27-25, the response was a 14-0 run for the Bluejays led by the trio of Rollerson, Janning and senior Lauren Works. Creighton’s first two buckets of the frame came down low from Rollerson, then Janning delivered two free throws followed by a driving layup. Up next was Works as Janning found the Lincoln native on back-to-back possessions for three-pointers in the corner. The result was a 39-27 lead with 5:49 remaining in the third. Creighton did not allow Xavier back within 10 the rest of the way, leading by as much as 14 (43-29) in the third and by 16 late in the fourth.

Janning led Creighton with a game-high 15 points, while Rollerson was just one rebound away from a double-double with 14 points and nine rebounds. Faber also reached double-figures for the Bluejays with 12. Xavier got a team-high 10 points from Maddison Blackwell.

Creighton is back in action on Monday, Jan. 2 as the Bluejays face off with Marquette at 7:30 pm in the Al McGuire Center. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1, with Lisa Byington and LaChina Robinson on the call.