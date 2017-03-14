Creighton Women to battle Toledo in NCAA Tournament

Omaha, Neb. – The Creighton women’s basketball team is returning to the NCAA Tournament for the third time under head coach Jim Flanery and the sixth time in program history. The seventh-seeded Bluejays will face No. 10 Toledo in Corvallis, Ore. Creighton is 1-0 all-time against Toledo, defeating the Rockets on Nov. 30, 1997 by a 72-59 score in Jamaica, NY.

Creighton and Toledo will play the second game on Friday, March 17 at approximately 6:30 pm (CT). The No. 2 seed and host Oregon State will battle No. 15 Long Beach State at 4:00 pm (CT), the Bluejays and Rockets game will begin 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.

The bracket was unveiled on Monday evening on ESPN, with the team gathering at D.J. Sokol Arena to watch the Selection Show with their fans.

The Co-Champions of the BIG EAST, Creighton enters the NCAA Tournament with a 23-7 record. The Bluejays tied for first place in the BIG EAST Conference at 16-2, then advanced to the semifinals of the BIG EAST Tournament. Each of the Bluejays’ top six players received post-season recognition, led by the teams leading scorer sophomore forward Audrey Faber (13.2 ppg.). Faber was an All-BIG EAST First Team selection, while senior Marissa Janning (11.5 ppg) earned a spot on the All-BIG EAST Second Team. Senior Lauren Works (7.4 ppg) earned the BIG EAST Sportsmanship honor, while senior Brianna Rollerson (9.9 ppg & 7.1 rpg) shared the BIG EAST Most Improved awards. Freshman Jaylyn Agnew (7.1 ppg) nabbed the BIG EAST Freshman of the Year honor, while junior Sydney Lamberty earned a spot on the BIG EAST All-Tournament team with 17.0 ppg and 12.5 rpg over Creighton’s two games.

In his 15th season at the held for the Bluejays, Flanery owns a 292-190 record. He has guided the Bluejays to 20+ wins nine times, while that plateau was reached eight times in the previous 29 seasons.