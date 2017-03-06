Creighton Women Fall to Marquette in BIG EAST Semifinals

Milwaukee, Wis. — The 23rd ranked Creighton women’s basketball team fell to BIG EAST Tournament host Marquette, 72-65, in the conference semifinals on Monday, March 6.

The loss moved the Bluejays to 23-7 on the season, while Marquette advanced to the BIG EAST Final at 24-7.

Creighton came out firing in the first quarter as the Bluejays led 22-18 after one. The first ounce of separation for Creighton came with a 5-0 spurt with the game knotted at 4-4. Freshman Jaylyn Agnew put Creighton back in front 7-4 with a trey from the wing, then junior Sydney Lamberty connected on a driving layup to make it 9-4 (4:47). Marquette answered with back-to-back buckets only to see Creighton get three-balls from junior Bailey Norby and Lamberty to surge out to a 15-8 edge (3:13). The Golden Eagles, however, closed the quarter strong to get back within four.

The second period belonged to Marquette as the Golden Eagles outscored Creighton 18-8 in the frame to take a 36-30 lead in at halftime.

Down nine early in the third period (39-30 with 9:44 remaining), Creighton rallied back to within a bucket with a 10-4 run. Lamberty guided Creighton’s charge with five points and an assist that led to a three-pointer from sophomore Audrey Faber . Later in the period the Bluejays pulled within a point at 46-45 (4:14) on a trifecta from Agnew and a jumper by Faber, but Creighton was never able to pull in front and went to the fourth down 53-50.

Marquette opened the final ten minutes with a 7-0 run to get out 60-50 and despite 12 points in the quarter from Lamberty the Golden Eagles did not allow Creighton closer than five points the rest of the way.

Lamberty led Creighton with a career-high 26 points, while Marquette got a combined 58 points from Amani Wilborn (21), Allazia Blockton (19) and Danielle King (18).

Creighton will now wait to see where the NCAA Committee places them when the bracket is announced on Monday, March 13 at 6:00 pm.