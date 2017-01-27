Creighton Women fall to DePaul

Omaha, Neb. — After dominating the third period throughout the season, the Creighton women’s basketball team were stung by its own gameplay in a 60-56 loss to #21 DePaul on Friday.

The loss dropped the Bluejays to 14-6 on the season and 8-2 in BIG EAST play, while DePaul moved to 17-5 overall and 9-1 in conference play.

Leading 29-21 at the end of the first half, the Bluejays scored on the opening possession of the third as senior Marissa Janning dropped in a scoop shot to get the Bluejays up double-digits. DePaul, however, scored the next 11 points to grind back into the contest, then seized a 32-31 edge (6:31). The Blue Demons stretched their lead to as much as seven (43-36), but Creighton rallied to get within three at 45-42 heading to the final period.

The Bluejays continued to chip away in the opening moments of the fourth, finally reclaiming the lead at 48-47 (6:25) on back-to-back layups from sophomore Audrey Faber and Janning. The two squads battled back-and-forth over the ensuing three minutes, finally arriving at 54-54 (3:35) tie via a traditional three-point play Bluejay freshman Jaylyn Agnew.

Each team had opportunities to take control, but the game turned when DePaul’s Brooke Schulte grabbed an offensive rebound and found Lauren Prochaska open for three. The Blue Demon guard delivered with 1:02 remaining. Following a Bluejay miss, Schulte made it a five-point game with a layup as DePaul went on to claim the contest.

The first half followed as similar storyline as the second period with DePaul getting off to a hot start. The Blue Demons scored the first seven points of the game, forcing Creighton head coach Jim Flanery to use his first timeout (5:51). His Bluejay squad responded quickly as Creighton rattled off 10 straight, powered by two treys from Faber to surge out 10-7 (3:44), holding a 10-9 lead at the end of the first.

The Bluejays’ stingy defense continued to frustrate DePaul in the second quarter. Leading 19-15 with just over five minutes left in half, a 7-0 Bluejay run force DePaul head coach Doug Bruno to use his second timeout. The Bluejay run saw senior Brianna Rollerson get four points in the paint and Faber connect from downtown to make it 26-15 (2:18).

Faber led Creighton with 14 points in the loss, while Agnew delivered 10 points. DePaul got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Schulte, while Jacqui Grant finished with 12 points and 11 boards.

Creighton returns to action on Sunday, Jan. 29 as the Bluejays host Marquette at 1:00 pm.