Creighton Women down Seton Hall

Omaha, Neb. — Junior Sydney Lamberty dropped in a career-high 23, including 16 in the second half, to guide the Creighton women’s basketball team to a 61-44 win over Seton Hall on Friday, Feb. 17.

The win pushed the Bluejays to 19-6 on the season and 13-2 in BIG EAST play, while Seton Hall fell to 11-16 overall and 4-12 in conference play.

While Lamberty put the game away with her play in the second half, her first quarter set the tone. Leading 5-4 with under a minute left, Lamberty knocked down a three-ball (0:37) and his a running layup with just four seconds left to give Creighton a 10-6 edge after one.

Senior Marissa Janning and sophomore Audrey Faber opened the second with consecutive buckets to stretch the Bluejays’ edge to 14-6, but the Pirates answered with four straight themselves to make it 14-10 (7:04).

Creighton responded with a 9-0 run to seize control as Faber dropped in two from the free throw line, then Janning hit a running jumper to put Creighton up 18-10 (3:38). Freshman Jaylyn Agnew got in on the fun with a three-pointer from the top of the key, then Lamberty capped things off with her lone bucket of the period (23-10 with 2:11). Creighton held the double-digit edge at the break, 24-14.

An early surge from the Pirates made it 26-19 (8:18) to draw a timeout from Bluejay head coach Jim Flanery . Once Creighton returned to the floor the Bluejays rattled off 10 straight. Four different Bluejays contributed during the surge, ignted by a trey from Lamberty. Faber followed with a driving layup, then junior Bailey Norby knocked down two from the charity stripe. Senior Lauren Works sealed the run with another trifecta to make it 36-19 (5:14).

Creighton pushed its lead to as much as 22 midway through the fourth and coasted to the 61-44 victory.

Lamberty’s 23 was her career-high, Faber and Agnew each delivered 11 in the win. Seton Hall got a team-high eight points from Kaela Hilaire and LeTecia Smith.