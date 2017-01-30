Creighton Women down Marquette

Omaha, Neb. — Junior Sydney Lamberty scored eight of her 14 points in the final minute to cap a 10-1 Bluejay run as the Creighton women’s basketball team shocked Marquette, 80-77, on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The win lifted the Bluejays to 15-6 on the season and 9-2 in BIG EAST play, while the Golden Eagles fell to 16-6 overall and 7-4 in conference play.

Down 77-72 with just 56 seconds remaining, Bluejay head coach used his final timeout to draw up his teams’ comeback. When play resumed Lamberty began her assault on the Golden Eagles, dribbling under and around the basket for then tossing in a jump hook from four feet. The ensuing position saw Creighton’s defense pressure force a traveling violation. Down three with the ball, Lamberty drove the lane and was fouled with 36.3 seconds left. The Minnesota native drained both from the foul line to bring Creighton within one point (77-76).

After Marquette used its final timeout, the Bluejay defense delivered once more causing a double-dribble violation with 33.4 seconds left. With the chance to take the lead, Lamberty pulled up from just outside the free throw line to give Creighton its first lead of the game, 78-77, with 26.1 left. Marquette responded with a quick three-point attempt by Danielle King that bounced off the rim. Quickly the Bluejays got the ball to Lamberty, who was fouled with 11.3 remaining. She calmly hit both free throws to make it 80-77 with just over 11 seconds left. Marquette’s final chance bounced came off the hands of King, bouncing off the rim.

Early in Marquette appeared ready to run away with the game, scoring the first six points of the game and building a 29-16 lead in the opening quarter. The Golden Eagles shot 61.1% from the field in the first quarter, getting contributions from all eight players that entered the contest.

The Bluejays worked their way back into the game quickly in the second quarter, opening the period with a 10-1 run. Junior Bailey Norby got things going with a layup via a back door cut and a great feed by senior Marissa Janning . The post contributions continued on the next possession as junior Kylie Brown knocked down a jumper to make it 29-20. After a free throw, Janning knocked down a three-ball, followed by a traditional three on a layup and free throw to make it 30-25 (5:36). Marquette answered with a run of its own to push its edge out to 44-31 (1:49), but Creighton scored the final six to send the game to halftime, 44-37.

Each Bluejay run during the third was met with a Marquette response. Creighton got as close as three on three separate trips down the floor (44-41, 46-43 & 48-45), but the Golden Eagles pushed their advantage back to 10 at 57-47. Heading to the fourth Marquette held a 64-56 edge.

The turning point in the fourth period started slightly before Lamberty’s heroics. Down 74-65 with 4:23, Flanery called a timeout to rally his troops. Creighton turned to sophomore Audrey Faber , who drove from the left side. Faber shot went awry, but senior Lauren Works collected the offensive rebound and delivered a layup. Moments later Works grabbed another rebound and hit once more, this time from downtown to make it 74-70 (2:13) to set the stage for Lamberty.

Lamberty and Faber led Creighton with 14 points, while three other Bluejays finished with 12 points in Agnew, Janning and Works. Works also finished the game with her first career double-double collecting a team-high 10 rebounds.

Marquette got 25 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, while King delivered 14.

Creighton returns to action on Friday, Feb. 3 as the Bluejays travel to Pennsylvania to face Villanova at 6:00 pm (CT).