Creighton Women down Georgetown in OT

Omaha, Neb. — Senior Lauren Works not only forced overtime with trey in the closing seconds, she sealed the win with another trifecta in the final minute of the extra frame in Creighton women’s basketball’s 70-68 victory over Georgetown on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The win pushed the Bluejays to 10-5 on the season and 4-1 in BIG EAST play, while Georgetown fell to 8-6 overall and 0-4 in conference action.

Trailing 58-53 with under three minutes remaining, the Bluejays turned to sophomore Audrey Faber. The Iowa native drove the lane, drawing a foul and hitting two from the charity stripe to make it 58-55 with 2:20 left. Down 55-59 entering the final minute, The Bluejays watched as the Hoyas missed five of six free throws to set the stage for Works’ dramatics. With 21 seconds left in regulation junior Myah Mellman made it a one possession game with 1-of-2 from the line. Georgetown’s Jade Martin missed two free throws with 17 seconds left, allowed Creighton to grab the rebound and use its final timeout.

Junior Sydney Lamberty put the final Creighton play in motion, driving the lane from the right side. As Lamberty was being forced out of bounds near the bucket, she found Works open briefly in the left corner. The Lincoln native wasted no time as she left her shot fly to tie the game with 7.8 seconds left. Georgetown got one final chance at the end of regulation, but freshman Jaylyn Agnew stepped in front of Hoyas Didi Burton to steal the ball and insure overtime.

“I’m so thankful that Lauren was there, because I was throwing the ball regardless,” said Lamberty.

Works, meanwhile, deferred the glory saying “I said a prayer just before and it went in.”

The additional five minutes saw the Bluejays score the first four points and push out to a 65-60 lead with 2:57 left. Georgetown responded with eight of the next 10 points to hold a 68-67 advantage with 19 seconds remaining. The Bluejays returned to the tandem that forced overtime as Lamberty drove the lane, then found Works open on the left wing for the game winner.

Georgetown opened the game sizzling on offense as the Hoyas built a 22-17 edge after the first period by shooting 63% (10-of-16) in the opening frame. The Bluejays kept things close thanks to stellar three-point shooting from Audrey Faber (3-of-5 in the first quarter) and nine early points from senior Brianna Rollerson.

The Hoyas extended their lead to 35-28 at halftime, limiting Creighton to just 32% from the field. The Bluejays closed the first half just 10-of-31 from the field and 5-of-17 (29%) from long range. Things could have been more difficult for the Bluejays in the second half as Creighton trailed 35-24 with 2:46 left in the second, but the Bluejays scored the final four points of the period on a layup by Works and another by Rollerson.

Creighton opened the third quarter with a 7-3 run to knot the game at 38-38. Rollerson and Works got the Bluejays off to a fast start with two free throws (Rollerson) and a three-ball from Works. Following a trey by the Hoyas, the Bluejays responded with a trifecta from Faber and a bucket in the post from Rollerson to tie the contest (38-38 with 8:02 left). The contest remained close throughout the third to set up the frenetic final period.

Faber led the Bluejays with 22 points before fouling out with just over two minutes left in regulation. Rollerson finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season. Works delivered a season-high 16 points, including 14 in the second half and overtime.

Georgetown got 19 points from Burton and another 18 from Dorothy Adomako in the loss.

One of the differences in the game was free-throw shooting as Creighton was 13-of-15 (86.7%) from the charity stripe, while Georgetown was 10-of-22 (45.5%). The Hoyas were 4-of-14 (28.6%) in the third and fourth quarter combined.

The Bluejays return to the court on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as Creighton hosts Villanova at 7:00 pm in D.J. Sokol Arena.