Creighton women down Butler

Omaha, Neb. — Down 36-30 as the third quarter began, the Creighton women’s basketball team held Butler to four points in the third as the Bluejays surged ahead 46-40 and went on to post a 67-52 victory over the Bulldogs on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Creighton’s defense keyed the Bluejays victory as the Bluejays rejected a team-record 15 shots in the win, including five in that pivotal third quarter.

The win lifted Creighton to 7-4 on the season and 1-0 in BIG EAST play, while Butler fell to 3-9 overall and 0-1 in conference action.

Somewhat surprisingly it was Butler that came out firing from long range as the Bulldogs hit first five three-pointers in the first quarter to race out to a 21-14 lead. Butler opener the scoring with a trey by Sydney Shelton, then got another from Michelle Weaver to take a 6-2 lead in the opening three minutes. The Bluejays battled back to knot the game at 6-6, but Butler answered with four straight. The Bulldogs’ fifth trey of the period send the squads to the bench with the Bluejays down 21-14.

While both teams shot better than 50% in the opening period, the two defenses stepped forward in the second quarter. Creighton recorded six blocks in the period, holding Butler to 35.3% from the field (6-of-17). Butler, meanwhile, forced five turnovers and held the Bluejays to 29.4% (5-of-17). The result was a slow seesaw battle. The Bluejays scored nine of the first 11 points in the frame, to pull even at 23-23 (6:29). Ball movement allowed Creighton to get back in the game as four different Bluejays scored during the run. Butler, however, closed the half with a 6-1 burst of their own to take the 36-30 edge into the locker rooms.

The pivotal third period saw Creighton outscore Butler 16-4, highlighted by an 11-0 Bluejay run. Butler pushed its lead to eight with the first bucket of the period, then the Bluejay offense went to work. Sophomore Audrey Faber drove the lane for an easy layup. Senior Brianna Rollerson blocked the next Butler shot and fellow senior Marissa Janning got a driving layup to fall. The next ball through the cylinder came from distance by Faber, then freshman Jaylyn Agnew gave the Bluejays their first lead of the game 39-38 with 6:01 left in the period. Faber capped the run with jumper from the elbow moments later. The Bluejay defense blocked four more Butler shots in the frame to send the Bluejays to the final ten minutes up 46-40.

The final blow came from senior Lauren Works as the Lincoln native knocked down two three-pointers in the opening minutes of the fourth to push Creighton out to a 55-44 advantage with 6:42 left.

Janning led the Bluejays with 17 points in the contest, while Rollerson posted her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Faber and Agnew also reached double figures with 16 and 10 respectively.

Butler got a game-high 18 points from Weaver, while Kristen Spolyar finished with 11 points.

The Bluejays will be back in action on Friday, Dec. 30 as the Creighton hosts Xavier at 7:00 pm in D.J. Sokol Arena.