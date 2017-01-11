Creighton Women beat Villanova

Omaha, Neb. — Led by 18 points and 10 rebounds from senior Marissa Janning, the Creighton women’s basketball team defeated Villanova, 60-46, on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The win lifted the Bluejays to 11-5 on the season and 5-1 in BIG EAST play, while Villanova fell to 6-9 overall and 2-3 in conference action.

A quick start to the contest saw Villanova’s Samantha Wilkes knock down a trey in the opening possession. The Bluejays responded with six straight on a driving layup from Janning, a mid-range jumper from junior Sydney Lamberty and a layup by sophomore Audrey Faber. The two squads continued to battle back-and-forth with Janning leading the way with six in the period as Creighton held a 12-11 edge at the break.

The second quarter saw six different lead changes and one tie. Down 17-16 with 7:10 remaining, the Bluejays pushed out to a four-point edge via a three-pointer from senior Lauren Works and an bucket in the paint by senior Brianna Rollerson. Villanova, however, rallied to take a 27-25 lead in at halftime.

As the Bluejays have down throughout BIG EAST play, Creighton owned the third quarter. The Bluejays took control of the game with a 21-9 edge in the period. Creighton delivered the first haymaker of the quarter right out of the gate, scoring the first nine of the period. Faber got things rolling with a trey from the top of the key to give the Bluejays a 28-27 lead (8:42). Janning, Rollerson and freshman Jaylyn Agnew each followed with buckets as Creighton surged out to a 34-27 lead with 6:10 left.

Villanova responded with a 9-3 run of their own to get back within one at 37-36 (3:26), but the Bluejays scored the final nine of the quarter to take a 46-36 edge into the final period. Faber once again keyed the second 9-0 burst with a trey, then Janning delivered six of her eight points in the period in the final 2:15.

Creighton held the Wildcats at bay throughout the fourth, allowing Villanova within single-digits for just seven seconds of the period.

Janning’s 18 points led all scorers, while her 10 rebounds gave the Minnesota native her fourth career double-double. Three other Bluejays finished in double figures; Faber (11), Lamberty (11) and Rollerson (10). Villanova got 13 points from Megan Quinn in the loss, while Wilkes chipped in 11.

“I thought we defended well and made some really good plays at the basket,” said head coach Jim Flanery. “Specifically I think Marissa played her best game of the season tonight, at both ends of the floor.”

Creighton returns to the court on Saturday, Jan. 14 as the Bluejays battle their travel partner Providence in Rhode Island at 11:00 am (CT).