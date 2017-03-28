Creighton wins series finale over UC Davis

OMAHA, Neb. — An eighth-inning home run by Thomas Luevano proved to be the difference as the Creighton Baseball team earned a series victory over UC Davis with a 4-3 win over the Aggies on Tuesday, March 28th at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

Claiming a victory for the sixth time in seven games, Creighton overcame an early 3-0 hole to improve to 7-12 on the season. UC Davis dropped to 6-12 on the spring.

UC Davis drew first blood in the top of the second as Ryan Hooper’s single plated Ignacio Diaz. The Aggies stretched their lead to 3-0 with two unearned runs in the third frame against Bluejay starter Keith Rogalla . Ryan Anderson reached second after a pair of Bluejay errors with two outs, and he would trot home on Cameron Olson’s third home run of the season.

Creighton cut into the UC Davis lead with a run in the third inning. Jason Allbery and Ben Reznicek singled and moved up 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt by Clark Brinkman . Isaac Collins then singled up the middle as Allbery scored. The CU threat was ended with a double play.

Creighton closed its deficit to 3-2 in the sixth inning before another inning-ending twin-killing. With one away, Collins singled and stole second. Luevano reached on an infield single. Michael Emodi then doubled into the left-center gap to bring home Collins, and move Luevano to third. The rally came to an abrupt end on the rare unassisted double play on a ball off the bat of Bryce Only , as first baseman Olson stepped on the bag and then tagged out Emodi after a rundown between second and third base.

The Bluejays tied the game in the home half of the seventh inning with a two-out rally. Allbery singled and moved to second base on a walk to Reznicek to end Chris Brown’s afternoon. Brinkman then greeted Blake Peters’ with a sharp single to left on the reliever’s first delivery, plating Allbery with the equalizer.

With the score tied after seven innings, Creighton went to closer David Gerber . Gerber struck out all three men he faced to shut down the Aggie attack in the top of the eighth inning.

Luevano started the bottom of the eighth inning with his first home run as a Bluejay, curling a 2-2 offering just inside the foul pole in left against Peters (0-3).

Gerber struck out all six men he faced, striking out the side again in the ninth, to improve to 1-5. He pitched in relief of Rogalla (6 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO) and Ryan Tapani (1 IP, 0 R). as the Bluejay pitching staff retired the last 16 UC Davis batters in the contest.

Creighton has now won each of its last four games decided by exactly one run after dropping its first six one-run contests this spring, and are 5-2 at home this year.

Creighton is scheduled to take the field for a fourth straight day on Wednesday with a 6:30 pm game against Air Force at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha