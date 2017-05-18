Creighton wins at Butler

Indianapolis, Ind. — Freshman Isaac Collins opened the sixth with a solo home run to put the Bluejay Baseball team in front, then juniors Rollie Lacy and Ethan DeCaster shut down Butler as Creighton collected a 3-1 win on Thursday.

The victory pushed Creighton back over .500 at 23-22 on the season and 11-3 in BIG EAST action, while Butler fell to 30-20 on the season and 6-10 in conference play.

Creighton started creating scoring chances in the top of the first inning as sophomore Clark Brinkman singled, stole second and went to third as sophomore Thomas Luevano reached on a one-out error. The Bluejays missed that opportunity to jump out quickly as a double play ended the frame.

The Bluejays went on to put a runner at thrid in the second and fourth frames, but found themselves in a scoreless tie as the game moved to the sixth. Collins ended that as he blasted the first pitch of the sixth inning over the right field wall. One out later Butler starter Ryan Pepoit seemed a bit rattled as he walked the next two Creighton hitters, sophomore Michael Emodi and freshman Will Robertson , on eight pitches. After a fielder’s choice off the bat of freshman Parker Upton but runners at the corners, Emodi raced home on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Butler made a push in the seventh, getting three consecutive one-out hits to make it 2-1 with runners at first and second. Lacy, however, ended the inning quickly with a ground ball senior Bryce Only . The third basemen stepped on the bag, then fired a strike to first to send the game to the eighth.

Lacy returned to the bump in the following frame, retiring Garrett Christman, before handing the ball over to DeCaster. The Bluejay reliever retired all five men he faced to collect his fourth save of the season.

Creighton added an insurance run in the ninth as Upton opened the inning with a double, went to third on a sacrifice from freshman Jason Allbery and scored on an RBI single from Only.

Lacy picked up the win (4-2), allowing one run on seven hits in 7.1 innings of work. The Minnesota native did not walk a batter, while striking out four. Pepoit (4-4) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits in six innings.

Collins led the Bluejays’ offense with two hits, while give others had one.

Due to weather concerns the second game of the series was pushed up to a 1:00 pm (CT) start on Friday.