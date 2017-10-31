Creighton Volleyball’s Winters Named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton Volleyball junior Jaali Winters has been named BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

It’s the eighth career weekly honor from the BIG EAST for Winters, but the first time she’s been honored solely for her defensive work. Winters is also the first player leaguewide to be honored as both the Offensive Player of the Week (Oct. 17) and the Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 31) this season.

Winters averaged 4.57 digs per set last week to pace the Creighton defense in a pair of wins.

The Ankeny, Iowa native opened her week with team-highs of 19 digs and 12 kills in a 3-1 win at Providence. It was her team-high sixth double-double of the fall. She then had a team-best 13 digs to go with seven kills in a sweep of the Friars one night later.

In the two wins over Providence, Creighton limited the Friars to .049 hitting in 245 swings as PC averaged just 8.57 kills per set.

Ranked No. 14 nationally, Creighton (18-5, 11-1 BIG EAST) has now won a seven straight matches, the longest active streak in the BIG EAST.

First place Creighton hosts second place Marquette (17-7, 11-2 BIG EAST) on Saturday at 1 p.m. at D.J. Sokol Arena. The Golden Eagles victory on October 5 is Creighton’s only league loss in the last two seasons.